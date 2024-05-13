Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Just In
An estimated 62.97 per cent of the total 62.87 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 5 pm in the four Lok Sabha and 28 Assembly constituencies in Odisha on Monday.
Bhubaneswar: An estimated 62.97 per cent of the total 62.87 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 5 pm in the four Lok Sabha and 28 Assembly constituencies in Odisha on Monday.
Polling was held in Berhampur, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi parliamentary constituencies along with 28 Assembly segments within the jurisdiction of these seats.
Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha. Till 5 pm, 62.96 per cent voters cast their votes. The highest voter turnout was recorded in Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat at 67.07 per cent followed by Nabarangpur (65.07), Koraput (61.43) and Berhampur (58).
Meanwhile, State Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal directed the suspension and arrest of two presiding officers in Ganjam district for serious dereliction of duty, while three others in Ganjam and Kalahandi have been suspended.