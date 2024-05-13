63 pc voter turnout in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: An estimated 62.97 per cent of the total 62.87 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 5 pm in the four Lok Sabha and 28 Assembly constituencies in Odisha on Monday.



Polling was held in Berhampur, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi parliamentary constituencies along with 28 Assembly segments within the jurisdiction of these seats.

Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha. Till 5 pm, 62.96 per cent voters cast their votes. The highest voter turnout was recorded in Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat at 67.07 per cent followed by Nabarangpur (65.07), Koraput (61.43) and Berhampur (58).

Meanwhile, State Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal directed the suspension and arrest of two presiding officers in Ganjam district for serious dereliction of duty, while three others in Ganjam and Kalahandi have been suspended.