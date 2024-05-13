Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.

Gadwal : As a part of the Nagar Kurnool Parliamentery elections, the voting process has started in all the polling centres in Gadwal and Alampur segments of Gadwal district at the scheduled time.





The district Election officer and the district Collector BM Santhosh has stated that, many voters gathered in a que before 7 am in all the polling centres to be exercised their right to vote.



On this occasion the district Collector BM Santhosh has also been exercised their right to vote early in the morning. He had been utilised his right at government primary school at Venu colony in booth no.215.





Later he had also inspected the poling station about the facilities available in the centers and made some instructions to the poling staff ,and stated that all the needful arrangements have been done to conduct the poling process in a peaceful mannar.He also appealed the voters to exercise their right to vote for their better future and strengthen the democracy. As the weather is favorable due to rain in the morning. The youg voters are utilised their right to vote in a large scale.594 poling stations have been set up in the district for the completion of elections,in 34 segments of Gadwal constituency and 31 segments in Alampur Constituency, and the poling was conducted in peaceful mannar in all the centres except a small trouble in the EVM s in four centers they were not beeping and immediately replaced them.





Later he had visited to the Youth Model Poling Centre set up at the local MP DO office,and women's poling Centre at Jammu chedu village ,and examined the poling patern .As the special attraction Gadwal Zari sarees have been presented to the women poling staff at the poling stations to convey the importance of Gadwal Silk Sarees.He had done the mock poling by 5.30 am by reaching the district Collector office and the poling process was begun.



The political leaders exercised their right to vote:

Bharath Prasad from BJP party has exercised his right to vote along with his mother Vijaya Lakshmi, RS Praveen Kumar BRS candidate has utilised their right to vote in Alampur Village, MLC Challa Venktramireddy along with Alampur MLA Vijayudu have casted their vote in ZPHS in Pullur village of Vunda velli mandal, and the AICC secretary Sampath Kumar has participated in voting along with the family in Chinna Tandra pad village.





Voting process:



The voting percentage has reached 9 .23 % in Gadwal,and 9.42 % in Alampur up to 9 am.

And it has reached 29.53% in Gadwal,30.46 %in Alampur up to 11 am.

And the same the poling percentage has been increased to 64.39 % in Gadwal and 63.04%in Alampur segment.

And the poling percentage has reached to 72.71% in Gadwal and 71% in Alampur..

The yong voters who have got the new voters identity cards have been exercised their right to vote and they have shown their enthusiasm to elect their leadership, which may be helpful for their bright future.On this occasion they have urged the future leader to fulfill their aspirations of good education, better employment opportunities, health and proper health care system.

The senior citizen,and disabled persons who could not walk have been brought on wheel chairs,The trans genders also exercised their right to Vote in Gadwal .

After the completion of elections in the district the final percentage in Gadwal is 74.93 and in Alampur 73.11.



























