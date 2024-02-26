50-bed critical care block inaugurated at RIMS

Kadapa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for a 50-bed critical care block (CCB) at Rims Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kadapa on Sunday. The project funded with Rs 23.75 crore under PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), aims to enhance critical care services in the region.

Implemented by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as part of the PM-ABHIM scheme, this initiative focuses on strengthening healthcare infrastructure across district-level health centres in the country. Rims GGH in Kadapa is among the major hospitals benefitting from this scheme, receiving Rs 23.75 crores for the establishment of the critical care block.

The virtual unveiling of the plaque by Prime Minister Narendra Modi signifies a significant step towards advancing healthcare facilities in the region. The two-storey critical care unit, covering an area of 47,775 square feet, will house state-of-the-art medical facilities. The allocated funds include Rs 16.63 crore for construction and Rs 7.12 crore for the procurement of essential medical equipment.

MLC Ramachandra Reddy, District Health Officer Dr Nagaraju, RIMS Superintendent Dr Ramadevi, Principal Dr Varalakshmi, Vice-Principal Dr Sharada, APMSIDC EE Chandra Mauleswar Reddy, DCHS Dr Himadevi, and Dr Sureshwar Reddy, along with other dignitaries and medical professionals attended the event.