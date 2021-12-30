  • Menu
50 migratory birds die in Telineelapuram

Migratory birds (file photo)
Staff bury carrions instead of sending them to lab to ascertain cause of death

Srikakulam: Every year Telineelapuram and Telukunchi Bird Sanctuaries in Srikakulam district hosts more than 3,000 migratory birds such as pelicans and painted storks from Siberia and Eurasian countries.

These migrate to Indian sub-continent to escape harsh winter and to breed.

Later during the early summer, the birds migrate back to their region.

However, in the last five days around 50 migratory birds died at Telineelapuram Bird Sanctuary in Tekkali mandal, due to unknown reason. Instead of finding the reason for the cause of death, the officials concerned have buried the corpse of the dead birds.

It was suspected that the birds were dying due to the negligence of the forest officials and staff and lack of safety measure to conserve the migratory birds. The ground level officials are failing to pass on the information to the higher officials to take measures to identify the cause of deaths.

Forest range officer Prabhala Venkata Sastry said that they have shifted some of the corpse of dead birds for post-mortem and waiting for the reports. He added that once we know the reason we will take necessary measures to provide safety for the birds.

