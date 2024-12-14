Live
- ‘Get Set, Grow Summit 2024’ Focuses on Digital Detox for Families
- Stokes motivates his team to put in extra effort, says England pacer Potts
- From overcoming setbacks to leading India in U19 Women’s Asia Cup, Niki Prasad's amazing journey
- Driving Enterprise Security: Inside Venkata Reddy Thummala’s Leadership Journey
- Constitution debate: PM Modi hails 'Nari Shakti'; makes strong pitch for 'United Bharat’
- Abhijeet Bhardwaj: Revolutionizing Enterprise Analytics with Innovation and Expertise
- Bihar: Inquiry initiated against principal who went to buy veggies during school hours
- Press Sri Lankan Prez for release of Indian fishermen: TN Cong MP to EAM Jaishankar
- TN: DMK postpones executive meet due to heavy rains & Parliament session
- Porous silicon oxide electrodes can fix durability issues in batteries: Researchers
Just In
Bihar: Inquiry initiated against principal who went to buy veggies during school hours
Bihar Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department on Saturday initiated an inquiry against a school principal in the Mushari area of Madhubani district after it was found that he (principal) had gone to buy vegetables during school hours.
Patna: Bihar Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department on Saturday initiated an inquiry against a school principal in the Mushari area of Madhubani district after it was found that he (principal) had gone to buy vegetables during school hours.
The Chief Secretary monitors at least 10 schools per day via video conference and during his call to a school on Saturday, he ordered the inquiry against the principal.
He also called the ‘Tola Sevak’ (a village volunteer in Bihar who works to improve the education and social welfare of children and women) and asked him to show the status of the school on the video call. He was shocked to hear the principal was absent, having left the school to buy vegetables during school hours.
The school had only two functional classes. Students were found studying while sitting on sacks as benches and desks had not been provided by the district education department.
The Tola Sevak informed him that six teachers were assigned to the school, yet only one was present during the inspection.
Other teachers were reportedly attending to biometric document verification duties at the district office.
The Chief Secretary also raised concerns about student attendance. Upon checking the two functional classes, he found that only 13 children were present in one class and 22 in the other, while the school had an official enrollment of 137 students.