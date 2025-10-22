516.58 acre okayed for Greyhounds training centre in Vizianagaram

Vijayawada: The state government approved the transfer of over 516 acre land in Vizianagaram district to the home department for setting up a Greyhounds Training Centre, a key facility for the state’s elite anti-extremist force.

According to home department, 516.58 acre government land in survey numbers 367-1, 368 to 374, 376 to 379, and 81-1, 81-2, 82-1 in Relli village, Kothavalasa mandal, has been alienated in favour of the home department. The land is valued at Rs 139.47 crore, calculated at Rs 27 lakh per acre.

The government permitted the district collector of Vizianagaram to hand over advance possession of the land to the Home Department, pending payment of land value and ex-gratia to eligible sivaijamedars (landholders) and encroachers.

The government also cancelled earlier government orders GO Ms No 174 (June 16, 2020) and GO Ms No 630 (September 16, 2022) and is issued under the provisions of BSO 24 and G.O.Ms.No.571 (September 14, 2012) governing land alienation.

The chief commissioner of land administration (CCLA) and the inspector general of police (Operations) had earlier requested the state to expedite the process so that the Greyhounds could begin establishing the training facility.

Officials said the land will be resumed from the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) before being handed over to the Home Department.

The upcoming training centre in Vizianagaram is expected to strengthen the operational capacity of the Greyhounds, one of India’s most reputed anti-Naxal forces known for their counter-insurgency efficiency in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.