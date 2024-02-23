52 centres for Inter examinations

Rajamahendravaram: District collector Dr K Madhavi Latha advised students appearing for the intermediate examinations to collect the hall-tickets. State Education Department Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash held a video conference with Collectors from Velagapudi on Thursday.

Collector Madhavi Latha and Intermediate Board officials attended from the Collector’s camp office in Rajahmundry. Speaking on the occasion, collector said that arrangements have been made at 52 examination centres for the conduct of intermediate examinations in the district.

A total of 41,304 students will appear for the exams-21,288 will attend the first year and 20,016 for the second year. She said that 37,502 students applied for intermediate and 3,802 applied for vocational courses. Students are advised to contact respective college management and get hall-tickets. Hall-tickets will also be made available in the public domain in the next two days. She said that the first-year and second-year inter and vocational course exams will start from March 1. The exams will be completed on March 20. She said that the allotment of examination centres is being done on a random basis. Regional Intermediate Officer I Sharada informed that if the students have problems related to the intermediate examinations, help will be provided through the control room set up in the regional intermediate office. They can call the control room on 94922 26232 or 0883-2473430. District Intermediate Officer JVL Subrahmanyam and District Vocational Course Officer NSVL Narasimham participated.