58 IT employees held for violating quarantine rules in West Godavari district

The police have arrested 58 IT employees, who belong to Telangana for violating quarantine rules during the lockdown at Kovvur in West Godavari district on Saturday. Later, the IT employees were taken to the medical tests at the isolation facility arranged at Annavaram hills.

With the outbreak of Coronavirus positive cases across AP, the state government has taken precautionary measures to control the spread of the virus. In this context, the lockdown has been implemented, and the police are taking strict action against the people who violate the rules. Even on Thursday, the police have taken nearly 250 student and IT employees to the Bommuluru quarantine centre, who reached the AP-Telangana border.