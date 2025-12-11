5G phones distributed to 58,204 Anganwadi workers

Vijayawada: In a major step toward strengthening services for pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children, Minister for Women Development & Child Welfare, and Tribal Welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani on Wednesday launched distribution of 5G smartphones to 58,204 Anganwadi workers, supervisors, and block coordinators across the State. The programme was formally inaugurated at Pingali Venkaiah Meeting Hall on NTR District Collectorate premises in Vijayawada.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the State government spent Rs 75 crore on supplying the new smartphones, which are aimed at improving real-time delivery of services and ensuring faster data reporting under ICDS. She said that the earlier 4G phones supplied by the previous government were not functioning effectively, prompting the present administration to upgrade to advanced 5G devices.

Sandhya Rani highlighted that the State secured an A++ category with 98% performance, ranking fourth in the Chief Minister’s state-wide departmental review held earlier in the day. She noted that the Women & Child Welfare Department was at the bottom when she assumed office, and the remarkable improvement was made possible by the collective effort of all employees.

The Minister said Anganwadi centres are trusted by mothers across rural areas, and innovative initiatives such as ‘Mustabu’ programme in Parvathipuram Manyam district—where children are groomed and presented neatly—would soon be expanded state-wide. She recalled that Anganwadi workers’ salaries were significantly increased during N Chandrababu Naidu’s earlier tenure, rising from Rs 1,200 to Rs 11,500 despite financial constraints. The government is also working to upgrade mini Anganwadis into main centres and extend eligibility for welfare schemes to field staff like Anganwadi teachers and ASHA workers, she added.

Women Development & Child Welfare Department Secretary A Surya Kumari, Director M Venugopal Reddy, Joint Director K Praveena, NTR district in-charge Collector S Ilakkiya, ICDS Project Director Sheikh Ruksana Sultana Begum, and hundreds of Anganwadi workers participated.