6 held; 21 red sanders logs recovered

Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force seized 21 red sanders logs and arrested six smugglers in Ananthasagaram forest area of Atmakur mandal in Nellore district on Friday
Nellore: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force seized 21 red sanders logs and arrested six smugglers in Ananthasagaram forest area of Atmakur mandal in Nellore district on Friday. Following the directions of Task Force in-charge and Tirupati SP L Subba Rayudu and on the supervision of Task Force SP P Srinivas, Koduru sub control RI Krupanand and RSI Ali Basha teams started combing Nellore division forest area. The noticed some people loading red sanders logs into a Bolero vehicle in Ananthasagaram forest area. The teams nabbed six smugglers and seized 21 logs.
The arrested were from Tamil Nadu and Tirupati district. Taskforce SI Rafi registered a case and investigation is on.
