638 Coronavirus Patients Attended for Village and Ward Secretariat Exams on First Day

Amaravati: At least 638 COVID19 positive candidates appeared for the Village and Ward Secretariat examinations on Sunday. The State government has facilitated special isolation rooms for all these coronavirus positive patients at the examination centres and taken special care of them by providing Personal Protective Kits to the invigilators. This facility was provided to ensure that no eligible candidate should lose the opportunity in getting the government employment.

Out of the total 6,81,664 candidates who got the hall tickets, at least 5,16,308 candidates attended and among them 638 were patients suffering with the pandemic.



A dangerous observation is that, among the total positive patients, at least 422 candidates appeared from West Godavari district alone. At least 296 patients attended for Category 1 exam, conducted in the morning session and another 126 candidates appeared for the Category 2 exam in the evening.

