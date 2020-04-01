64 of total 87 Coronavirus patients in AP found to be attended Tablighi Jamaat event

The Tablighi Jamaat event held earlier in the month at Markaz Bhavan in Nizamuddin of Delhi is taking a big toll on the country and a controversy has erupted leading to the communal war in the states. As many as 2000 people were said to be attended the event including 711 people from Andhra Pradesh as. Well. With this, the government of Andhra Pradesh has held a massive search operation for those who participated in the event.

In this backdrop, the number of Coronavirus positive cases has increased to 87 on Wednesday with 43 fresh cases reported. The sudden spurt has sent the shivers down the spine of the people. However, as per the reports, out of the total 87 positive Covid-19 cases in the Andhra Pradesh, 64 victims have reportedly participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event in March in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. Six of their close contacts also tested positive. Hence the government is trying to identify the people who arrived from Delhi and isolate them.

As of now, a total of 543 people from the state who participated in the Jamaat event have been traced and tested so far. Out of the 543, the contacts of 269 have reported negative while the remaining reports are yet to arrive. All the 543 people traced were placed in the quarantine.