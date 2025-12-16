Rs 15 cr sanctioned to Vedadri–Kanchala LIS

Vijayawada: The State government has accorded administrative sanction for repairs and renovation works of the Vedadri–Kanchala Lift Irrigation Scheme on the Krishna River in Jaggaiahpet mandal of NTR district, at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore. The approval fulfils Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s promise made at Muppalla of Chandarlapadu mandal in the district on April 5.

Water Resources Department Special Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad issued GO Rt No 671 in this regard on Monday. According to the government order, the proposal was submitted by the Chief Engineer, Nagarjuna Sagar Project, Guntur, citing the need for urgent repairs and renovation to ensure effective functioning. After careful examination, the government approved the administrative sanction.

The order stipulated that works should be executed strictly in accordance with APSS and APPWD codes. It directed officials to ensure the correctness of quantities, provisions, rates, and designs, and to avoid duplication or repetition of works. Seigniorage charges and sand rates are to be calculated in accordance with the government-notified rates. The Managing Director of APSIDC, Vijayawada, has been told to take the necessary action for implementation. The project is expected to strengthen irrigation infrastructure and benefit farmers by improving water supply reliability.

Scheme non-functional for 5 years

The Vedadri-Kanchala Lift Irrigation Scheme was constructed to provide irrigation water to 17,000 acres in Jaggaiahpet and Nandigama assembly constituencies. However, for the past five years, the scheme remained non-functional due to lack of maintenance and support from the previous state government. After the TDP-led NDA government assumed power, Nandigama MLA Tangirala Sowmya raised the issue in assembly sessions. She, along with Jaggaiahpet MLA Sriram Rajagopal alias Tataiah and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni, represented the matter to Water Resources Minister Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu. Subsequently, they submitted a representation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Muppalla during his visit to the region. The CM immediately assured Rs 15 crore for the repairs and renovation of the project.

The scheme is designed for wet crops, as the Nandigama and Jaggaiahpet area is upland. It lifts Krishna River water through motors and supplies it to the Devineni Venkata Ramana (DVR) NSP Branch Canal through gravity to irrigate Kharif paddy. During the Rabi season, Jaggaiahpet, Nandigama, Chandrlapadu, Kanchikacherla, and other areas depend upon the scheme. With the negligence of the previous government, farmers faced severe difficulties cultivating crops in both seasons.

Speaking to ‘The Hans India’, NSP DVR Branch Canal Distributary Committee Chairman Ratakonda Chandrasekhar Rao welcomed the administrative sanction of Rs 15 crore. He thanked Naidu for his timely response and sanctioning of funds, acknowledging the support and cooperation of MP Sivanath, MLAs Rajagopal, Sowmya, and former minister DevineniUma Maheswara Rao.