Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Could Debut Next Year With Slim Design, Hidden Camera and Touch ID Return

Apple may finally be ready to step into the foldable smartphone market after years of speculation and silence. According to fresh information shared by well-known Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the company’s first foldable iPhone is already in an advanced stage of development and could launch as early as next year. If these details hold true, Apple’s debut foldable will focus less on flashy gimmicks and more on thoughtful design choices aimed at everyday usability, durability and display quality.

The foldable iPhone is expected to adopt a book-style form factor, opening horizontally to reveal a large internal display. Unlike many current foldable phones that compromise on thickness, Apple is reportedly making slimness a top priority. Several internal design decisions are said to have been influenced by this goal, suggesting Apple wants the device to feel refined and premium rather than bulky or fragile in daily use.

One of the most notable changes could be Apple’s decision to bring back Touch ID. The leak claims the company plans to use a side-mounted fingerprint sensor instead of Face ID. The move is reportedly driven by practical considerations, as the Face ID hardware would take up more internal space and make it harder to achieve a thinner body. Apple is also said to be avoiding under-display fingerprint technology for similar space-related reasons. If accurate, this would mark the return of Touch ID as the primary authentication method on a high-end iPhone for the first time in years.

The hinge mechanism, often the weakest point in foldable phones, is another area Apple appears to be focusing on heavily. While the tipster does not go into technical detail, the hinge is described as “very strong.” This aligns with Apple’s history of spending years perfecting key components before entering a new product category. Given the criticism foldable phones have faced for visible creases and fragile hinges, Apple seems keen to avoid those pitfalls from the outset.

Display specifications shared in the leak add further intrigue. The main internal screen is said to measure 7.58 inches and will reportedly feature an under-panel selfie camera. By placing the camera beneath the display, Apple could offer an uninterrupted viewing experience without notches or cut-outs. The outer cover display is tipped to be 5.25 inches and may include a small punch-hole camera designed to minimise wasted screen space. It remains unclear whether Apple’s Dynamic Island will feature on either display.

On the photography front, the foldable iPhone is said to come with a dual rear camera setup, both using 48-megapixel sensors. The mention of a “large base” suggests larger sensor sizes rather than a focus on higher megapixel counts alone, pointing to continued emphasis on image quality and low-light performance.

The leak also suggests that next year could be significant for the foldable phone segment overall. After a period of incremental upgrades, renewed interest is expected, especially if Apple enters the space. Samsung, meanwhile, is reportedly testing a new wide-format foldable, hinting at increased competition at the premium end of the market.

While Digital Chat Station has a solid track record with Apple-related leaks, none of this information has been officially confirmed. As always, Apple’s final product could differ, but the details paint a picture of a carefully considered entry into foldables rather than a rushed experiment.