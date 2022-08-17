8 passengers injured as a private travels bus overturns in East Godavari

As many as eight passengers were injured when a private bus overturned in the suburb of Nallajarla in East Godavari district at midnight.



A private travel bus carrying 35 passengers from Guntur to Visakhapatnam overturned at high speed at Nallajarla. As a result, 8 people in the bus got serious injuries and they were shifted to Eluru Hospital.

In an another incident at Duvvuru petrol station in Sangam mandal of Nellore district, an auto carrying laborers came from behind and was hit by a car.

As a result, seven agricultural labourers traveling in the auto were seriously injured. They have been shifted to Buchireddypalem and Nellore hospitals and are being treated.