87.34% polling registered in teachers MLC elections

Visakhapatnam : About 92.40 per cent of votes polled across North Andhra in the North Andhra Teachers’ MLC polls held on Thursday.

In Visakhapatnam, the poll percentage reached 87.34. There were 5,529 voters in Visakhapatnam who utilised their franchise in 13 centres. By the time the polling was completed, 4,829 voters cast their vote.

From time to time, Returning Officer and Visakhapatnam district collector MN Harendhira Prasad and election observer MM Nayak kept monitoring the exercise in various polling stations by paying visits and viewing in the command control room.

While 22,493 voters were present in North Andhra, 20,783 exercised their right on the day.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Visakhapatnam south MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu monitored the polling trend by visiting various booths.

Meanwhile, the city police kept strict vigilance over polling stations.

City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi directed the officials to ensure that the complete exercise was carried out in a hassle-free manner and without any untoward incident.

After the completion of the MLC elections, the ballot boxes were shifted to strong rooms facilitated at Andhra University Engineering College.