8K electricity poles toppled in Konaseema

Amalapuram: Konaseema district collector Dr R Mahesh Kumar said relief and restoration operations were being taken up on a war footing in areas affected by the cyclone.

He said more than 2,000 electricity department personnel had been deployed to restore power supply in the affected areas. More than 8,000 electricity poles were uprooted in the cyclone, while 10,000 new poles had been kept ready to expedite restoration work.

The collector said fallen trees were being removed from roads to restore traffic movement. More than 70 per cent of road connectivity had already been restored, and the remaining works were being taken up on a priority basis.

Around 13,000 people had been accommodated in rehabilitation centres, where the authorities were providing necessary facilities and extending assistance to the affected families.