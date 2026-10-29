Ministries sign MoU with UNESCO to take clean sport to classrooms

New Delhi: The Union Sports and Education Ministries on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UNESCO to take clean sport values to every classroom across the country through the ‘Sports Values in Every Classroom Toolkit’.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi reaffirmed the need to integrate sports and education, as also highlighted in the Khelo Bharat Niti 2025.

The MoU was exchanged at the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) India’s Clean Sport Conclave here, with the initiative aimed at embedding values such as respect, integrity and fairness in children through education, sports and everyday classroom activities, a release said.

The toolkit’s video modules will be made available in 13 Indian languages, with the objective of reaching students across the country and building a stronger and fairer sporting ecosystem. Director of UNESCO’s Regional Office for South Asia, Tim Curtis, Secretary Department of School Education TK Anil Kumar, Secretary Sports Hari Ranjan Rao and NADA Director General Anant Kumar were also present on the occasion.

International javelin thrower Sachin Yadav also took part in the conclave. “Sporting excellence and sporting integrity must go hand in hand.