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Jeevandan scheme helps kidney transplants at SVIMS

In Short

SVIMS Tirupati performs successful kidney transplants for two Chittoor patients under the Jeevandan and Dr NTR Vaidya Seva schemes using a donor's organs from Nellore.

SVIMS Director Dr G Jagadish and Medical Superintendent Dr Ram enquiring about a patient’s health condition in Tirupati
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SVIMS Director Dr G Jagadish and Medical Superintendent Dr Ram enquiring about a patient’s health condition in Tirupati 

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Tirupati: A 33-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman from Chittoor district received kidney transplants at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati, under the state government’s Jeevandan scheme.

The surgeries were successfully performed through the coordinated efforts of departments of Nephrology, Urology and Anaesthesia, along with organ transplant coordination team, under the guidance of SVIMS Director Dr Gudaru Jagadish.

Kidneys were retrieved from a brain-dead donor at Apollo Hospital in Nellore and allocated to registered patients through Jeevandan scheme. The recipients were from Penumuru and Nagalapuram mandals in Chittoor district.

The transplant procedures were performed free of cost under the State government’s Dr NTR Vaidya Seva scheme and Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust scheme of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jagadish said Jeevandan scheme offers eligible patients suffering from chronic kidney disease an opportunity to undergo kidney transplantation when donation from family members or blood relatives is not possible. He advised patients seeking kidney transplants through the scheme to contact the concerned medical department at SVIMS and undergo the required medical tests.

Pradeep Veenalakanti
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pradeep Veenalakanti

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Dr V Pradeep Kumar is the Bureau Chief, covering the erstwhile Chittoor district for The Hans India. He holds an M.A., and a Ph.D. in Economics from Sri Venkateswara University, along with a Diploma in Journalism. With over three decades of experience in journalism, he has reported extensively across diverse beats, including politics, entertainment, healthcare, education, and public affairs. When not immersed in writing, he enjoys reading books, watching television, and listening to music. He is also the author of ‘Balance of Payments Problems of Developing Countries with Special Reference to India’, published by Serials Publications, New Delhi.

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SVIMS TirupatiJeevandan SchemeKidney Transplant Andhra PradeshDr Gudaru JagadishTTD Pranadana Trust
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