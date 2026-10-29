Jeevandan scheme helps kidney transplants at SVIMS

Tirupati: A 33-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman from Chittoor district received kidney transplants at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati, under the state government’s Jeevandan scheme.

The surgeries were successfully performed through the coordinated efforts of departments of Nephrology, Urology and Anaesthesia, along with organ transplant coordination team, under the guidance of SVIMS Director Dr Gudaru Jagadish.

Kidneys were retrieved from a brain-dead donor at Apollo Hospital in Nellore and allocated to registered patients through Jeevandan scheme. The recipients were from Penumuru and Nagalapuram mandals in Chittoor district.

The transplant procedures were performed free of cost under the State government’s Dr NTR Vaidya Seva scheme and Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust scheme of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jagadish said Jeevandan scheme offers eligible patients suffering from chronic kidney disease an opportunity to undergo kidney transplantation when donation from family members or blood relatives is not possible. He advised patients seeking kidney transplants through the scheme to contact the concerned medical department at SVIMS and undergo the required medical tests.