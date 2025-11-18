A five-day FDP to equip faculty members with cutting-edge knowledge

Visakhapatnam: The Department of Mechanical Engineering & Department of Civil Engineering, MVGR College of Engineering (A), Vizianagaram jointly is organising a five-day online faculty development programme (FDP) on ‘recent advances in composite materials: integrating modelling and experimental approaches.’

The FDP aims to equip faculty members with cutting-edge knowledge about the latest advancements in composite materials, integrating both modelling and experimental approaches for enhanced engineering applications.

Addressing the gathering on Monday during the inaugural, department of metallurgical engineering, NIT Rourkela, Rajesh Kumar Prusty shared valuable insights into emerging trends in composite materials, focusing on topics such as fiber-reinforced polymers, nanocomposites, and the fabrication techniques essential for advancing composite materials.

YMC Sekhar, Principal of MVGR, highlighted the significance of composite materials in enhancing construction and manufacturing processes and urged the participants to embrace innovative developments in the field of composite materials.

Over 250 faculty members, research scholars and industry professionals from across the country participated in this event.

Praveen Kalla, HOD-MECH, Murali Sagar Varma Sagi, HoD-CIVIL, D Santosh Kumar, G Pramod Kumar, among others, participated in the event.