A ‘game’ changer for tribal and rural entrepreneurs

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to create 50 million new jobs by 2030, the Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) is working to create a thriving environment for entrepreneurship in India, said co-founder of GAME (Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship) Madan Padaki. Launching the District Entrepreneurship Mission (DEM) by Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) here on Tuesday, he briefed that GAME works to create an ecosystem, serving as a facilitator for startups.

The organisation brings together government, industry, academia, financiers, and civil society to align and synergise efforts, creating the conditions for entrepreneurship to flourish. GAME adopted Visakhapatnam District Entrepreneurship Mission (DEM) approach to drive its Mission way forward, he added. Madan informed that it involves working with local stakeholders to identify and resolve key bottlenecks, co-create scalable solutions, and build momentum through visible progress and collective action. Speaking on the occasion, CEO of A-Hub, Andhra University, Ravi Easwarapu, said that the GAME will help in developing entrepreneurs in the six districts of North Andhra. He said that they will identify rural and tribal women mainly, provide them with necessary training and support to make them entrepreneurs. It’s a pilot project in Andhra Pradesh and it would be launched in all major districts in the state. Experts will help them overcome problems faced by micro entrepreneurs, he informed.

President of Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs (COWE) Y Geetha Srikanth said that the objective is to groom an entrepreneur in every household. “Tribal women will be identified and trained so that they make business at international level,” she said.

Founder of Native Araku Coffee Ram Kumar Varma and Ketul Acharya, president of GAME, among others, spoke.