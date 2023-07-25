Live
A man kills his wife strangulating her
Visakhapatnam: A person allegedly killed his wife by strangulating her in Anakapalli district on Tuesday.
As per the preliminary information, fidelity and frequent quarrels were said to be the reasons for the murder.
The incident took place at Thotada village, Munagapaka mandal in Anakapalli. K Nooka Appa Rao surrendered before Anakapalli Disha police after murdering his wife Kumari (26).
The couple has three children -- two boys and one girl. The accused was engaged in tiles work. In recent times, Nooka Appa Rao started suspecting his wife and they both indulged in frequent tiffs.
On Tuesday, the couple exchanged a heated argument after their children left to school. In a fit rage, Appa Rao killed Kumari by strangulating her with a cloth. Later, he surrendered before Disha police of Anakapalli, who handed over the case to the Munagapaka police.