A minor fire erupted at Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: A minor fire broke out at sinter plant, RMHP department of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Thursday evening.

According to sources, the incident happened when the welding work was in progress. It is learnt that the heat generated near the coal area led to the fire mishap at the conveyor belt. About 200 metres of the belt were said to be damaged in the accident. However, the exact extent of damage is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, fire extinguishers rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the mishap.

Steel Plant employees maintain that the production would resume after two-three hours.