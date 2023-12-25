A strong setback for YSRCP in the Metta region Three MLAs ready to leave YSRCP?

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Consequences of the words of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy saying that sitting MLAs are not being given seats are beginning to be seen. The deep discontent of the sitting MLAs in the Metta area (upland region) of ​​the erstwhile East Godavari district is being exposed. Jagan recently denied tickets to MLAs of the Prathipadu, Jaggampeta, and Pithapuram constituencies.

It is heard in the party circles that Jagan himself told them about this after calling them to Tadepalli recently. Jagan Mohan Reddy told them that if they contributed to the party's victory, they would be given another chance to get a position. He clarified to them that he couldn't give them a seat as the surveys were completely against it. With this development, the three MLAs realized that they had no political future in YSRCP and tried to switch parties. Pithapuram MLA Pendem Dora Babu left for Hyderabad the day after the meeting in Tadepalli.

There are chances of him joining the Jana Sena Party. It is reliable information that Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Chantibabu is ready to join TDP. There are ample chances of TDP allotting the seat to Jyothula Nehru a senior leader of TDP. Both Nehru and Chantibabu are close relatives. Chantibabu says that he has no objection to joining TDP unconditionally even if he is not given a seat. It is known that he can join TDP on January 5 and a muhurtham has also been set for this.

Prathipada MLA Parvatha Purnachandra Prasad is also ready to switch parties, his followers say. The fact that these three MLAs belong to the Metta region and belong to the same social group (Kapu) is causing concern in the YSRCP circles.