Cab driver overhears family’s conversation, attempts burglary

Bengaluru police have arrested a cab driver who turned information gleaned from passengers into an opportunity for burglary. He stole gold jewellery and cash from a residence in Hebbal after learning the house would remain unattended.

The accused, Abdul Rehman (34), a resident of Hebbal, has been taken into custody. Authorities recovered several hundred grams of gold from him following the theft that occurred on February 11 at the home of Syed Akram in Bhavanishwari Nagar, Hebbal.

Syed Akram, who runs a bangles store in Commercial Street, had planned a family trip to Mumbai for Ramadan shopping along with his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson. On February 11, he booked a cab to reach the railway station. The driver who arrived was the accused.

During the journey, Syed Akram casually asked family members whether the house cupboard had been properly locked, to which they replied in the negative. After dropping the family at the station, the group proceeded to Mumbai and returned only on February 16, as confirmed by police investigations.

Overhearing this exchange about the unlocked house, the driver returned to the same address later that night. He broke the window grill, gained entry, and stole around 180 grams of gold jewellery along with Rs. 25,000 in cash before fleeing the scene. When the family came back on February 16 and discovered the break-in, they immediately reviewed their home CCTV footage. Based on the visuals, they lodged a complaint at Hebbal Police Station without delay, leading to the swift identification and arrest of the cab driver.