A young man commits suicide after marrying a minor in Guntur, family alleges harassment

A young man who married a minor four days ago committed suicide in Guntur while the deceased family members allege that he committed suicide in an attack and harassment by her family members and relatives. The details are as per the police report, Adapaka Sriram (18) from Pinapadu in the town is working as an auto driver and delivery boy in a water plant. When he went to NCRNM High School in urban Marisupeta last year to lay water cans, he came in contact with a ninth-grade girl at the same school. Both were reprimanded after the matter came to the notice of both the families.

However, four days ago he went to Vijayawada with the girl and got married at Durga temple. From there they went to the relatives' house and the two family members got to know the matter. The girl and boy were taken to their homes assuring them of marrying after three years. Meanwhile, the girl's relatives called Shriram on Sunday night to talk about the incident after which he committed suicide by hanging himself at home around 11 a.m. Monday.

Family members rushed him to the Tenali District Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The deceased's mother alleges that her son committed suicide after being attacked and abused by the girl's family and relatives. According to her complaint, Three Town SI M Vijaya Kumar registered a case and investigating it further.