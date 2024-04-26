Live
- Google Gemini AI Now Compatible with Android 10 and 11 Devices: How to Get It
- Threads to Automatically Filter Offensive Content From Feeds
- Bengal LS polls: BJP's Raju Bista complains of violence at Chopra; 47.29 pc turnout till 1 pm
- SRH vs RCB: Daniel Vettori hopes someone in SRH can play anchor role when chasing
- Should re-election be held with fresh candidates if NOTA gets a majority? SC issues notice to EC
- At 47.48 pc, Barmer-Jaisalmer records highest turnout in Rajasthan
- Falsely accusing spouse of infidelity constitutes mental cruelty: Delhi HC
- KCR family not in election battle for first time in two decades
- U20 men's football nationals: Telangana see off Sikkim to set up QF clash against Manipur
- Chintamaneni Prabhakar Promises Security and Welfare for Poor Families with Babu's Super 6 Schemes
Just In
South Korean health officials call for vaccine over spike in whooping cough cases
South Korea's health authorities on Friday warned of whooping cough, or pertussis, rapidly spreading among children, urging parents to ensure their children are vaccinated.
Seoul: South Korea's health authorities on Friday warned of whooping cough, or pertussis, rapidly spreading among children, urging parents to ensure their children are vaccinated.
According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the number of whooping cough cases in 2024 had reached 365 as of Thursday, compared to 11 tallied over the same period last year, Yonhap news agency reported.
This year's infections hit the highest level in the past decade, surpassing the previous peak of 152 cases in 2018.
The KDCA data showed that of the total infections, 216 patients, or 59.2 per cent, were children younger than 12 years old, while 92 were aged between 13 and 19.
The KDCA asked parents to complete vaccination for their children, the report said.
The diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTaP) vaccine series consists of three initial shots at two, four, and six months old, and three more shots at 15-18 months old, 4-6 years old, and 11-12 years old.
Whooping cough, also known as the 100-day cough, is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by bacteria.
Symptoms typically begin like a common cold, with a runny nose, sneezing, low fever, and mild cough.