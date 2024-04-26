Live
- Google Gemini AI Now Compatible with Android 10 and 11 Devices: How to Get It
- Threads to Automatically Filter Offensive Content From Feeds
- Bengal LS polls: BJP's Raju Bista complains of violence at Chopra; 47.29 pc turnout till 1 pm
- SRH vs RCB: Daniel Vettori hopes someone in SRH can play anchor role when chasing
- Should re-election be held with fresh candidates if NOTA gets a majority? SC issues notice to EC
- At 47.48 pc, Barmer-Jaisalmer records highest turnout in Rajasthan
- Falsely accusing spouse of infidelity constitutes mental cruelty: Delhi HC
- KCR family not in election battle for first time in two decades
- U20 men's football nationals: Telangana see off Sikkim to set up QF clash against Manipur
- Chintamaneni Prabhakar Promises Security and Welfare for Poor Families with Babu's Super 6 Schemes
Just In
Revanth Reddy counters Harish Rao's resignation episode, says it is not in speaker format
In a recent political development in Telangana, a fiery exchange emerged between Congress leader Revanth Reddy and TRS leader Harish Rao over the authenticity of a resignation letter
In a recent political development in Telangana, a fiery exchange emerged between Congress leader Revanth Reddy and TRS leader Harish Rao over the authenticity of a resignation letter. The confrontation took place during a social media conference where Revanth Reddy accused Harish Rao of staging a facade and questioned the legitimacy of the resignation letter, pointing out that it did not adhere to the proper format and dismissing it as a mere ploy.
Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy joined in the criticism, lambasting Harish Rao for what he deemed as theatrical antics disguised as a resignation. Komati Reddy highlighted the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's recent announcement regarding the loan waiver for 2 lakh farmers before August 15 and dismissed the BRS accusations as baseless.
Komati Reddy further questioned Harish Rao's credibility, suggesting that his resignation efforts were futile and stressing the importance of genuine actions over mere gestures.