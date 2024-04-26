  • Menu
Revanth Reddy counters Harish Rao's resignation episode, says it is not in speaker format

In a recent political development in Telangana, a fiery exchange emerged between Congress leader Revanth Reddy and TRS leader Harish Rao over the authenticity of a resignation letter

In a recent political development in Telangana, a fiery exchange emerged between Congress leader Revanth Reddy and TRS leader Harish Rao over the authenticity of a resignation letter. The confrontation took place during a social media conference where Revanth Reddy accused Harish Rao of staging a facade and questioned the legitimacy of the resignation letter, pointing out that it did not adhere to the proper format and dismissing it as a mere ploy.

Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy joined in the criticism, lambasting Harish Rao for what he deemed as theatrical antics disguised as a resignation. Komati Reddy highlighted the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's recent announcement regarding the loan waiver for 2 lakh farmers before August 15 and dismissed the BRS accusations as baseless.

Komati Reddy further questioned Harish Rao's credibility, suggesting that his resignation efforts were futile and stressing the importance of genuine actions over mere gestures.

