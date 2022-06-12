A young man from Kurnool drowns to death in Italy's Monterosso beach

In a tragic incident, a young man from Kurnool who is pursuing his higher studies in Italy drowned to death. Going into the details, Dilip, the eldest son of Chilumuru Srinivasa Rao and Shardadevi, who resides in Balaji Apartment in Balajinagar of Kurnool has a BSc in Agriculture. He holds a seat in M.Sc Agriculture from the University of Milan in Italy.



Dilip who left for Italy in September 2019 had come back to Kurnool in April last year for vacation. Later, he returned to Italy in September. Dilip told his parents that he would get a job soon and come to Kurnool soon after completing the course recently.

However, Dilip went to Monterosso Beach there on Friday for the joy of completing PG. The waves that came ashore during the evening drowned him in the sea.

The attempts made by the Coast Guard to rescue Dilip were unsuccessful and the dead body was found successfully. The authorities are trying to repatriate the body. The parents were in tears over the death of their son.