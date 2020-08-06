Aarogyasri scheme boon to poor at Kadapa: Deputy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that the Aarogyasri scheme, introduced during the regime of former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, was a boon for poor people.

Speaking after distributing cheques worth Rs 34.50 lakh towards the Somasila backwater victims here on Thursday, he said that during YSR regime lakhs of people in both Telugu-speaking states got treatment under Aarogyasri scheme and now his son Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has added number of diseases into the scheme including coronavirus and made it applicable in Talangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states. He said AP was the only state in the country, extending financial support of Rs 5,000 per month to the patients during rest period.