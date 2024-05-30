  • Menu
AB Venkateswara Rao meets CS Jawahar Reddy, hands over High Court order

x

Senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao (ABV) met with Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy at the secretariat to discuss the recent order of the AP High Court. The court order, which pertained to the issue of posting, was handed over to the CS for quick directions.

Additionally, ABV also delivered a copy of the court order to the CEO's office. The order mandated prompt action on the issue of posting as per the court's instructions.

The meeting between ABV, CS Jawahar Reddy, and the subsequent delivery of the court order to the CEO's office highlights has now turned all the eyes towards it as it remains to be seen what government would decide.

