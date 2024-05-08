  • Menu
ABVP Urges Voters to Prioritize Nation First and Take Decisions Accordingly

ABVP Kadapa District Convenor, Abhilash, recently emphasized the importance of voting with the country's development in mind

ABVP Kadapa District Convenor, Abhilash, recently emphasized the importance of voting with the country's development in mind. He highlighted the numerous fraudulent promises made by political parties in their manifestos during elections to attract voters. Abhilash urged voters to critically assess these promises and consider how they will contribute to the overall progress and growth of the nation.

With the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, as well as the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 13, Abhilash emphasized the power of the vote in shaping the future of the country. He encouraged voters, particularly young voters, to use their vote wisely and not waste it by opting for "NOTA". Abhilash stressed that every vote plays a crucial role in determining the outcome of an election and ultimately, the direction in which the country will move forward.

Under the ABVP's "Nation First-Voting Must" scheme, voters are urged to prioritize the nation's interests and make informed decisions during elections. Abhilash called on every voter to actively participate in the democratic process and ensure a high voter turnout in order to choose the best candidates for a brighter future for the country.

