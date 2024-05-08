Live
- Live Update: YSRCP govt. betrayed people of AP, slams PM Modi
- Gusty winds, rains lash Karimnagar
- TDP to support BJP in Khammam
- Obscene video case: Why wasn't victim produced before judge, asks Kumaraswamy
- Google Wallet Arrives in India: A New Solution for Digital Document Management; How to Download
- India's data centre capacity to double to 2,000 MW by 2026, green energy is the key
- Congress City President Vishnu Preetham Reddy meets Corporate Incharges of 50 Divisions
- ABVP Urges Voters to Prioritize Nation First and Take Decisions Accordingly
- Colony leaders Secunderabad cantonment meets Congress candidates
- What made Madhuri Dixit take a break from acting to start her family
Just In
ABVP Urges Voters to Prioritize Nation First and Take Decisions Accordingly
ABVP Kadapa District Convenor, Abhilash, recently emphasized the importance of voting with the country's development in mind
ABVP Kadapa District Convenor, Abhilash, recently emphasized the importance of voting with the country's development in mind. He highlighted the numerous fraudulent promises made by political parties in their manifestos during elections to attract voters. Abhilash urged voters to critically assess these promises and consider how they will contribute to the overall progress and growth of the nation.
With the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, as well as the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 13, Abhilash emphasized the power of the vote in shaping the future of the country. He encouraged voters, particularly young voters, to use their vote wisely and not waste it by opting for "NOTA". Abhilash stressed that every vote plays a crucial role in determining the outcome of an election and ultimately, the direction in which the country will move forward.
Under the ABVP's "Nation First-Voting Must" scheme, voters are urged to prioritize the nation's interests and make informed decisions during elections. Abhilash called on every voter to actively participate in the democratic process and ensure a high voter turnout in order to choose the best candidates for a brighter future for the country.