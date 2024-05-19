PM Modi says 'this is Bharat's moment'; urges youth to 'dream big'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outlining the importance of ‘thinking big and thinking ahead of time’, on Sunday said that this is Bharat’s moment and we must not lose it.

PM Modi speaking exclusively to NDTV’s Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia said that if one wants to achieve big, then one must think big as this will mark the foundation for a New India that will benefit the country a thousand years from now.

He said that his government has always kept the focus on the integrated growth of Vikas (development) and Virasat (heritage) and he spoke about this from the ramparts of Red Fort.

PM Modi, in a wide-ranging interaction with NDTV, said, “In every nation’s life, there come some turning points, which must not be squandered.”

Sharing his experience over celebrating India’s 75 years of Independence, he said that at that time, he thought about how to shape the country on a robust growth path and achieve a new milestone when it turns 100.

“I don’t think in pieces. I keep an integrated approach. Also, I don’t have the habit of working for media attention,” he said.

PM Modi said that India’s youth is excited and brimming with big hopes and added that it’s incumbent upon the government to channel their energy and make them a stakeholder in the nation’s growth journey.

Sharing his vision on harnessing the potential of youth, he said that in the third term, he would focus on how to build instant connections with the youth and also on how to instil a habit of ‘dreaming big’ in them.

PM Modi also highlighted that his government’s committed works have found good connections with the people on the ground.

“Today, the nation believes that this is a hard-working government, which not just works for the upliftment of citizens but is well-aware of the problems faced by common men and makes a consistent effort to fulfil their aspirations,” PM Modi told the TV channel.