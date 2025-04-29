ACB traps mandal surveyor in bribery case

Tirupati: In a swift operation, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials apprehended a Mandal Surveyor red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs.25,000 in Tirupati district on Monday. The official, K Purushottam, serving in the Srikalahasti Mandal, had allegedly demanded the amount from a farmer, K Chandrasekhar Reddy, to process a land conversion application pertaining to 0.75 cents of land in Survey No 172 at Panagal village.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the farmer, the ACB laid a trap and caught Purushottam in the act of accepting the bribe. The bribe money was seized during the operation, and a case has been registered against the accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, bearing Crime No. 4/RCT-TCT/2025. Purushottam is set to be produced before the Special Court for ACB Cases in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, ACB officials urged the public to remain vigilant and report any incidents of corruption through their toll-free numbers 1064 and 94404 40057.