Accelerate survey to resolve land-related issues

Puttaparthi: District Collector Shyam Prasad on Monday reviewed various public welfare and administrative matters, through a video conference, emphasising transparency, efficiency, and timely service delivery

He stated that the IVRS system is being effectively implemented in Registration department to enhance transparency and directed officials to ensure that there will be no delay in issuing F-Line (land measurements) and ROR (Record of Rights) documents, while accelerating the ongoing comprehensive land survey to resolve land-related issues of citizens. Highlighting the importance of grievance redressal, he directed to give top priority to petitions received during Public Grievance Redressal System. They were also told to dispose of applications received during the weekly Monday grievance programme within the stipulated time.

The Collector also reviewed cases pending beyond the Service Level Agreement (SLA) timeline and ordered a special drive to clear all pending files expeditiously. On election preparedness, he said voter list revisions, polling station inspections, and related activities are being carried out as per Election Commission guidelines, with necessary training provided to field-level staff. Preparations for the upcoming Census have also begun, including the appointment, training, and mapping work of enumerators.

Joint Collector M Mourya Bharadwaj, DRO Vijayasaaradhi, Re-Survey AD Vijayasanti, and other officials participated in the meeting.