Acquire land for setting up 132 KV line towers: Collector Basanth Kumar

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai): District Collector Basanth Kumar has directed Transco officials to take steps for land acquisition for establishment of 132 KV line EHT towers and send proposals for the same. Addressing a meeting in this regard at his chambers here on Tuesday, Basanth Kumar discussed on payment of compensation for the land to be acquired.

Joint Collector Chethan and in-charge DRO Bhagyalakshmi were among those present. The EHT towers will be established from Kadiri to Mudigubba.

The identified places for establishment of towers include Kutagulla, Chippalamadugu and Patnam in Kadiri mandal and Mulakavemula and Nagireddipalle in Mudigubba mandal.

Similarly, the towers will be established at Dharmavaram, Kunuthuru and Chigicherla in Dharmavaram mandal. RDOs Tippendra Naik and Raghavendra and others were present.