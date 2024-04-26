Actor Nikhil Siddharth roots for TDP, takes part in campaign

Chirala: Cine artiste of ‘Happy Days’ and ‘Kartikeya’ fame, Nikhil Siddharth participated in the nomination rally of TDP MLA candidate Madduluri Malakondaiah here on Thursday, and appealed to the people to vote on the cycle symbol to elect Malakondaiah as MLA and make N Chandrababu Naidu the chief minister.

The nomination rally of MM Kondaiah, held from the Hastinapuri to the RDO Office via Muntavari Centre and Gadiyara Sthambam Centre, received a huge response from the locals. Thousands of people waving the TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP flags stood on both sides of the roads in support of their MLA candidate and grabbed the opportunity to have a glimpse of the film star. Nikhil Siddharth waved to the public and allowed the youth to take selfies and shake hands with him.

Speaking at various junctions, Kondaiah said that the YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has run the state in a monarchic manner for the last five years. He said that the people were vexed with the rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy and were ready to bring back Chandrababu Naidu.

He thanked the people, the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party cadres for supporting him. He asked them to vote for him on the cycle symbol during the polling on May 13 and provide him with a record majority.