Live
- New Covid variant 'FLiRT' capable of evading the immune system: Experts
- IPL 2024: Santner, Deshpande come in as unchanged PBKS elect to bowl first against CSK
- NADA gives ultimatum to Bajrang, respond by May 7; wrestler says 'my lawyer will send a detailed reply'
- Women's T20 WC: India to open campaign against NZ on Oct 4; to face Pakistan on Oct 6
- IPL 2024: Siraj's 'never-say-die attitude' is his real strength, says Sunil Gavaskar
- IPL 2024: 'I can feel the confidence in the team', Faf wants RCB to keep momentum after hat-trick of wins
- CID registers case against Chandrababu and Nara Lokesh for fake propaganda on Land Titling Act
- Air Force pays tribute to warrior slain in Poonch terror attack
- South Korean govt appears to shelve punitive measures against mass walkout by doctors
- Annual anti-Semitism report finds worst outbreak since World War II
Just In
Driver dies after vehicle crashes into White House gate
Highlights
A vehicle travelling at high speed collided with a gate at the White House, leaving the driver dead, the US Secret Service said.
A vehicle travelling at high speed collided with a gate at the White House, leaving the driver dead, the US Secret Service said.
"Shortly before 10:30 p.m. (1430 GMT) on May 4th," the vehicle crashed into "an outer perimeter gate on the White House complex," the federal law enforcement agency said Sunday in a statement published on X, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Security protocols were implemented as officers cleared the vehicle," it said, adding that "there was no threat to the White House."
Limited traffic closures remain in effect as the agency and the local police department investigate the incident, said Anthony Guglielmi, chief of Communications for the agency, in a post on X.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS