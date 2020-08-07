Adikavi Nannaya University launches J-GATE electronic resource services on campus

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) vice-chancellor Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao inaugurated J-GATE Electronic Resource services in the university here on Thursday.



Later, he said the services help to get quality research programmes and appealed to the research scholars, professors and teachers to avail this facility. Online journals, data types, research papers, important publications and e-balls etc available in this system. J-GATE will bring name and fame to the university and also extend its services to other research centres also.

Professors K Sri Ramesh, D Ramaneswari, BJ Reddy and other were present.