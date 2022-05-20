Admissions into medical college from next academic year: Collector Basha

Machilipatnam(Krishna District): Admissions will begin from the next academic year in Machilipatnam Medical College, which is under construction, informed District Collector P Ranjith Basha. He said the medical college construction works are continuing at a brisk pace and it will be affiliated to the district hospital.

He presided over the Hospital Development Society meeting and reviewed the progress of college, hospital administration, treatment and facilities available for the patients here on Friday.

The Collector informed that Gudivada Government Hospital will be upgraded as District Hospital once the medical college is affiliated to it in Machilipatnam. During the meeting, the Collector ordered the officials and doctors to give proper health services to patients. He said a committee formed with DSP, hospital superintendent and transport department officials will fix the rates for the ambulance services from the hospital.

Before starting the meeting, the Collector visited the hospital premises and suggested for development of garden, removal of garbage and debris on the hospital premises.

During the meeting, the hospital development society took a decision to appoint staff on an outsourcing basis and to modernise the Arogya Sri Ward etc.

Machilipatnam MLA Perni Nani, DMHO Geethabai and other officials were attended the meeting.