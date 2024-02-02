Adoni : Orphans told to pursue higher education

Adoni (Kunrool district): Adoni district second Additional Judge AVS Sreevalli called upon the students to pursue higher education and achieve highest peaks in life. She participated as a chief guest at Street Children Day conducted by Mandal Legal Services Authority (MLSA) at Ananta Educational and Rural Development Society here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the district additional judge suggested children to adopt good manners since childhood. They should have a goal in life and must work hard to achieve goal.

A person with good education will be regarded high in the society, she stated. Sreevalli asked the children to bring to her notice if they have any problems, adding that she will always available to them and stand by them in all means.

Instructing hostel managers to behave properly with hostel children, she said that it is their responsibility to instil confidence and courage among the children. The children should feel homely rather than feeling that they are orphans, she said.

One Town police station CI Reja Murthy asked the hostel children to inform their problems to the police if they have any.

They will be always available to address the issue and render justice. He called upon the students to utilise the facilities and attain the highest positions.

Assistant Labour Officer Sunder, Panchayat Raj Senior Assistant, legal advisors C Anand, H Shiva, Balakrishna and caretakers Vara Prasad, Gajapathi, Jyothi, Yellappa and others participated.