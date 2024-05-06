Live
- Indian airlines poised to capture 50% of country’s global passenger traffic: CRISL
- Entire NC unit in Ladakh's Kargil quits party to protest LS alliance
- Sharad Pawar to cast vote in Baramati after a decade
- Difference Between Business Credit Score and Personal Credit Score
- Indian Bank posts 55% jump in Q4 net profit, declares dividend of Rs 12 per share
- Govt showcases India as 365-day tourist destination at Arabian Travel Mart
- Pulwama to Poonch - Congress not learning from past mistakes, experts reckon
- ISRO moves ahead in development of 2,000 kN thrust semi-cryogenic engine
- FLiRT Covid variants: No need for panic or extra caution, say experts
- Rudrabhishekam worship by devotees
Just In
Wipro, Microsoft to launch GenAI-powered assistants for financial services
Leading technology services and consulting company Wipro on Monday announced that it is teaming up with Microsoft to launch a suite of cognitive assistants for financial services powered by generative artificial intelligence (GenAI).
New Delhi : Leading technology services and consulting company Wipro on Monday announced that it is teaming up with Microsoft to launch a suite of cognitive assistants for financial services powered by generative artificial intelligence (GenAI).
According to the company, the cognitive assistants will provide financial professionals with deep market intelligence and appropriate and timely information on investment products and investor behaviour.
"This new solution set, powered by Microsoft, will help provide better and faster market and product intelligence to financial advisors and banking professionals, enabling them to deliver more personalised and timely service to clients," Suzanne Dann, CEO of Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit at Wipro Ltd, said in a statement.
"These solutions will also reduce the multiple -- often repetitive -- steps needed to onboard new investors or originate loans, cutting down the time spent on paperwork," she added.
Wipro’s new GenAI-powered cognitive assistants will be powered by Microsoft Azure Open AI and available on Azure App Services. The solutions will also utilise Microsoft Azure Document Intelligence, which uses advanced machine learning to extract text, key-value pairs, and structures from documents.
"Wipro has extensive financial services expertise, and we know that their new AI-powered virtual assistants will deliver innovation, scale and meaningful business value for customers,” said Bill Borden, Corporate VP, Worldwide Financial Services at Microsoft.