Advance planning must for temple festivals: Collector to officials

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand and Superintendent of Police Jagadish on Thursday directed officials to ensure comprehensive advance planning and inter-departmental coordination for smooth conduct of Brahmotsavams, jatras and major religious festivals across the district.

Chairing a review meeting, the Collector stressed that departments concerned must prepare detailed plans in advance and coordinate with police, revenue, fire, health and sanitation wings to prevent any untoward incidents.

Referring to past instances in other districts, he noted that inadequate planning had led to overcrowding and stampede-like situations, causing inconvenience to devotees. With Shivaratri approaching, officials were asked to anticipate at least double the usual footfall at major temples and make necessary arrangements.

The Collector also called for communal harmony during Hindu, Muslim and Christian religious events, including mosque festivals, Ramzan and church gatherings.

He directed the Endowments and Minority Welfare departments to ensure proper barricading, queue management, CCTV surveillance linked to police control rooms, adequate lighting, drinking water, sanitation and emergency services.

A district-wide security audit of temples, mosques and other major religious places must be completed within a month, he said, warning of strict action against negligence. Funds under Swachh Bharat would be sanctioned for required toilet facilities.

The SP emphasised free movement in entry and exit routes to avoid congestion, besides deployment of ambulances and fire tenders.

Endowments and Minority Welfare officials assured compliance with the directions.