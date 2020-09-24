After Atchannaidu, Beeda Ravichandra Yadav in race for TDP state president post

The announcement of Telugu Desam Party state committees is due on the 27th of this month. On this occasion, the party's national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu hopes to appoint a new president for the party's to the state. Also, 25 presidents will be appointed for each of the 25 parliamentary constituencies in line with the changing circumstances. The decision was taken in the backdrop of the formation of new districts by parliamentary constituencies. The current state president is former minister Kimidi Kalavenkat Rao. News is coming in that Chandrababu Naidu has almost finalized the name of former minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu in his place however no resolution has been reached yet.

Meanwhile, another name is also in the campaign at the moment. The name of Beeda Ravichandra Yadav from Nellore district came to the fore. It seems that Ravichandran's name came under scrutiny after some seniors proposed to Chandrababu that he would be best option if young leaders were selected for these posts instead of seniors. Beeda Ravi Chandra is currently the TDP president of Nellore district. Srikakulam MP Rammohan Naidu is reluctant to take over the president of this state.

Despite the occasional campaign for the appointment of a new president, Chandrababu did not make an official statement. Also, it is interesting to see whom the president post will be handed over.