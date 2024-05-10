Top Indian sneaker brands to watch out for

Are you a sneakerhead looking for local Indian sneaker brands? If yes, you have landed at the right spot. Fashion has witnessed a 360° revolution in India. From streetwear and boho to oversized and preppy aesthetics, the sense of style has undergone a complete transformation. Not only that, there is an increased inclination towards local brands, with fashion enthusiasts preferring more locally sourced clothing.



Not only clothing but the fashion evolution has also taken over footwear. Sneakers have become the new definition of stylish, comfy yet classic footwear, appealing to all age groups. From fine and elegant styles to quirky and flashy ones, sneakers have become the answer to all day every day footwear. In light of the rising sneaker craze, various Indian sneaker brands have emerged, making waves globally. Exception design and quality with affordability being the cherry on the cake, the local Indian brands are becoming a top preference amongst sneaker fanatics.

If you are a sneaker maniac, here's a list of Indian sneaker brands you need to consider:

Comet: If quirky colours are your thing, then Comet is just for you. Drawing inspiration from the beauty of the universe, packed with striking colours and aesthetics, this home-grown brand lives by their motive to celebrate individuality. Boasting a wide range of unisex sneakers, Comet takes pride in their unique eye-catching colourful designs, elevating their sneaker game.

Neeman's: Are you an environment enthusiast looking to build a green wardrobe? If yes, then Neeman's is your brand. Thriving on a sustainable sneaker range made out of eco-friendly materials, specifically recycled PET bottles, Neeman's stands out among sustainable Indian brands. In addition to being environment-friendly, these sneakers are also comfortable, stylish and reasonable which makes them an excellent choice.

7-10: Superior fashion aesthetic, quality and value, you can get all in one with 7-10. With design and manufacturing processes entirely based out of India, the brand becomes a truly home-grown one, attracting local brand enthusiasts. Beyond their local roots, it is their high-quality fashion appeal that earns them points among sneakerheads.

Doc Sneakers: Doc Sneakers is a dream come true for all the sneakerheads looking for classy sneakers at prices that will not burn a hole in their pocket. Promoting sustainable fashion practices, the brand ensures ethical manufacturing of their products with a particular emphasis on minimizing emissions. On top of that, their sneakers are made out of faux leather, which is a bonus for animal lovers.

Gully Labs: Merging traditional with contemporary, Gully Labs has taken the sneaker world by storm. Introducing a unique sneaker collection featuring a blend of sub-continental themes, contemporary culture and indigenous heritage with modern shoe designs, the brand has distinguished itself in a congested sneaker industry. Thus, for all the sneaker lovers looking for something unique with a hint of traditional culture, Gully Labs is the brand to explore.

If you are a sneaker lover, these aforementioned brands surely deserve your attention. Offering a mix of uniqueness and elegance at unbeatable prices, these brands are truly revolutionizing the sneaker market.