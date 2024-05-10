Nettru murder case, NIA arrests three

Mangaluru: Today, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) made significant strides in the investigation into the high-profile political assassination of Praveen Nettaru, a prominent youth leader affiliated with the BJP in Sullia, located in Dakshina Kannada district.

In a well-coordinated operation, NIA operatives apprehended three individuals connected to the crime. These individuals have been identified as Mohammad Mustafa, alias Mustafa Paichar, Siraj, and Ilyhas, all hailing from Somawarpet. It was revealed that Mustafa and Ilyhas sought refuge with Siraj in Sakleshpur, situated in the Hassan district.

While Mustafa and Ilyhas face charges directly related to their involvement in the Praveen Nettaru case, Siraj was arrested for providing shelter to the fugitives. Mustafa, a resident of Shanti Nagar in Sullia, Dakshina Kannada, emerged as a key figure in the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala. His activities extended to Karnataka, particularly in Dakshina Kannada, where he played a pivotal role in propagating the agenda of the PFI.

NIA Inspector Shanmugam played a crucial role in the apprehension of Mustafa Paichar, underscoring the agency's commitment to resolving this case. The apprehended individuals have been escorted to the NIA office in Bangalore for further interrogation.

The BJP's central leadership has closely monitored the developments surrounding the Praveen Nettaru murder case, underscoring its significance. The NIA has been tasked with the responsibility of bringing the perpetrators to justice, signaling the seriousness with which this matter is being addressed.