Agri market will be developed on all fronts, MLA assures

  • Created On:  16 Nov 2025 10:44 AM IST
Agri market will be developed on all fronts, MLA assures
Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy laying foundation stone for developmental works at Nellore Agriculture Market on Saturday

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy assured of taking steps for the development of Nellore Agriculture market. On Saturday, along with the Agriculture Market Chairman he laid foundation for various developmental works worth Rs 50 lakh in Nellore Agriculture Market.

The MLA claimed that after TDP-led coalition government formed in in 2024 elections, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is sanctioning funds for the development of Nellore rural constituency in all fronts. He added that Nellore rural constituency has witnessed abnormal development for the last two years.

MLA Kotamreddy said that he is willing to arrange a special meeting with traders doing vegetable business in Anam Chenchu Subbareddy Vegetable market and seek their suggestions over market development. AMC Vice-Chairman Rapur Sekhar and members were present.

Agriculture marketdevelopment worksMLA KotamreddyTDP governmentrural developmenttraders meeting

