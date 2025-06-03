AI Hackathon from June 27

Guntur: The police department is conducting a national-level AI Hackathon on June 27, 28 and 29 at RVR&JC Engineering College at Chowdavaram of Guntur city. Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta inaugurated a website and promo at a programme held at the DGP office at Mangalagiri on Monday. Speaking on this occasion, the DGP said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the AI Hackathon, which aims to find AI based solutions for problems. He said the police department is inviting entries from national and international level IT companies and educational institutions.

Many national and international level IT companies and educational institutions registered for participation. He made it clear that there will be no entry fee to participate in the Hackathon. The teams showcasing results will be given certificates and cash prizes. He urged AI teams, IT companies, and startups to participate in the programme and make it a success.