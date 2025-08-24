Aid extended to kin of deceased TDP cadre

Devanakonda: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday extended financial assistance to the families of two deceased party workers under its “Karyakartha Sankshema Nidhi” (Workers’ Welfare Fund) scheme.

The programme was organised at the TDP office premises in Devanakonda under the supervision of Mandal Convener Vijayabhaskar Goud.

As part of the initiative, Gowthami wife of deceased Madiga Venkatesh of Karidikonda village and the family of Talari Haritha, wife of Talari Gokhari of K Venkatapuram village, were each provided an accident insurance amount of Rs 5 lakh.

A total of Rs 10 lakh was disbursed on this occasion. The scheme, introduced by TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh, is aimed at ensuring social and financial security for the families of party workers in distress.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and National General Secretary Nara Lokesh.