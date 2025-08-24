  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Aid extended to kin of deceased TDP cadre

Highlights

Devanakonda: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday extended financial assistance to the families of two deceased party workers under its...

Devanakonda: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday extended financial assistance to the families of two deceased party workers under its “Karyakartha Sankshema Nidhi” (Workers’ Welfare Fund) scheme.

The programme was organised at the TDP office premises in Devanakonda under the supervision of Mandal Convener Vijayabhaskar Goud.

As part of the initiative, Gowthami wife of deceased Madiga Venkatesh of Karidikonda village and the family of Talari Haritha, wife of Talari Gokhari of K Venkatapuram village, were each provided an accident insurance amount of Rs 5 lakh.

A total of Rs 10 lakh was disbursed on this occasion. The scheme, introduced by TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh, is aimed at ensuring social and financial security for the families of party workers in distress.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and National General Secretary Nara Lokesh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick