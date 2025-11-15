AIRF demands timely implementation of Pay Revision

Vijayawada: The 55th annual general body meeting of South Central Railway Mazdoor Union (SCRMU) took place in Vijayawada on Friday, drawing strong participation from railway employees across Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra, and Nanded divisions, including many youth and women.

Post-meeting, All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) General Secretary and NCJCM Staff Side Secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra addressed the media, voicing concerns over the delayed 8th Pay Commission report. Announced in January 2025 under employee pressure, the commission’s chairman appointment and rule formulation took over 14 months, causing financial hardship for railway workers and impacting allowances. Gopal Mishra demanded revised pay and allowances for railway employees from January 1, 2026, regardless of the report’s finalisation. He criticised pension reform terms like ‘non-contributory fund pension’, which portray pensions as government liabilities rather than employee rights, unsettling retired and serving staff. He attributed rising railway accidents to heavy workloads, mental stress, and outsourcing, urging the Centre to ease employee burdens and fill all vacancies promptly for passenger safety.

Mishra also called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Railway Minister to accelerate establishment of South Coast Railway Zone, headquartered in Visakhapatnam. Hindu Mazdur AP General Secretary GN Srinivasa Rao, South Central Mazdur Union Vijayawada Division president S Rama Guptha, Secretary M Leela, and representatives were present.